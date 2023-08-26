Recipya

A clean, simple and powerful recipe manager your whole family can enjoy.

Get Started Open App

Curate Recipes

Effortlessly import your favorite recipes from around the web, digitize paper recipes, and add recipes manually.

Curate Recipes

One Measurement System

All your recipes can be converted to your preferred measurement system. Say goodbye to imperial or metric.

One Measurement System

Self-Hostable

Easily self-host the software on your server with Docker.

Self-Hostable

Nutrition Facts

Let the software calculate nutritional information automatically when adding recipes.

Integrations

Import recipes from different solutions. Thus far, you can import recipes from Nextcloud Cookbook and MasterCook.

Wakelock

Prevent your device from going to sleep while viewing a recipe.

Print

Print any recipe or cookbook in your collection.

Responsive

Looks great on different screen sizes. Follows your system’s theme.

And Much More...

Please make sure not to overlook the features tour in the documentation for more!