A clean, simple and powerful recipe manager your whole family can enjoy.
Effortlessly import your favorite recipes from around the web, digitize paper recipes, and add recipes manually.
All your recipes can be converted to your preferred measurement system. Say goodbye to imperial or metric.
Easily self-host the software on your server with Docker.
Let the software calculate nutritional information automatically when adding recipes.
Import recipes from different solutions. Thus far, you can import recipes from Nextcloud Cookbook and MasterCook.
Prevent your device from going to sleep while viewing a recipe.
Print any recipe or cookbook in your collection.
Looks great on different screen sizes. Follows your system’s theme.
Please make sure not to overlook the features tour in the documentation for more!